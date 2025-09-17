Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares Stock to Reverse Split on Monday, September 29th (NYSEARCA:LABD)

Shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABD – Free Report) are scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Monday, September 29th. The 1-10 reverse split was recently announced. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Sunday, September 28th.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA:LABD opened at $5.02 on Wednesday. Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares has a 1 year low of $4.71 and a 1 year high of $16.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LABD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares by 87.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 41,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 19,276 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares by 67.4% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 83,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 33,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares in the second quarter valued at about $337,000.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares Company Profile

