Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.1429.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DOCU shares. UBS Group set a $95.00 price target on Docusign in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Docusign in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Docusign from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Docusign from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th.

Docusign Stock Up 0.2%

DOCU stock opened at $81.71 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.23. The company has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.02. Docusign has a twelve month low of $55.14 and a twelve month high of $107.86.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $800.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.35 million. Docusign had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 9.08%.The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Docusign has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Docusign will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Docusign announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Anna Marrs sold 728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $58,458.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,159.70. This trade represents a 6.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total value of $3,100,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 143,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,160,122.33. This trade represents a 21.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,400,861. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in Docusign during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hemington Wealth Management grew its position in Docusign by 318.1% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Docusign by 519.4% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Docusign during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Docusign during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

