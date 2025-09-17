Doliver Advisors LP Sells 977 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Doliver Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,284 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 977 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.3% of Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $885,478,000 after buying an additional 397,007 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,016,869 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $442,481,000 after buying an additional 54,987 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 28,975 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,153,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $245.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Amazon.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $254.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.30.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total value of $960,666,409.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 897,722,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,816,902,603.28. This trade represents a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 25,097,911 shares of company stock valued at $5,676,032,574 over the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $234.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $227.32 and a 200-day moving average of $208.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.38 and a 12-month high of $242.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.30.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

