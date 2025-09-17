Dream Finders Homes (NYSE:DFH) & Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Head-To-Head Contrast

Dream Finders Homes (NYSE:DFH – Get Free Report) and Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.6% of Dream Finders Homes shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.2% of Green Brick Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 68.2% of Dream Finders Homes shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 29.7% of Green Brick Partners shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Dream Finders Homes and Green Brick Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dream Finders Homes 0 2 0 0 2.00 Green Brick Partners 0 3 0 0 2.00

Valuation and Earnings

Green Brick Partners has a consensus target price of $66.00, suggesting a potential downside of 8.64%. Given Green Brick Partners’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Green Brick Partners is more favorable than Dream Finders Homes.

This table compares Dream Finders Homes and Green Brick Partners”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dream Finders Homes $4.45 billion 0.59 $335.34 million $3.09 9.21 Green Brick Partners $2.14 billion 1.47 $284.63 million $7.81 9.25

Dream Finders Homes has higher revenue and earnings than Green Brick Partners. Dream Finders Homes is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Green Brick Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Dream Finders Homes and Green Brick Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dream Finders Homes 6.61% 24.91% 9.03% Green Brick Partners 17.70% 25.35% 17.29%

Risk and Volatility

Dream Finders Homes has a beta of 1.9, meaning that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Green Brick Partners has a beta of 1.89, meaning that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Green Brick Partners beats Dream Finders Homes on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dream Finders Homes

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes in Charlotte, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington D.C. metropolitan area, Austin, Dallas, and Houston. The company also operates as a licensed home mortgage broker that underwrites, originates, and sells mortgages to Prime Lending; and provides insurance agency services, including closing, escrow, and title insurance, as well as mortgage banking solutions. It sells its homes through its sales representatives and independent real estate brokers. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc. is a diversified homebuilding and land development company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land Development. The Builder operations Central segment operates builders in Texas; and the closing and delivery of homes. The Builder operations Southeast operates builders in Georgia and Florida. The Land Development segment acquires land for the development of residential lots that are transferred to our controlled builders or sold to third party homebuilders. It also provides financial services platform, including mortgage and title services. In addition, the company is engaged in all aspects of the homebuilding process, including land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sales for its residential neighborhoods and master-planned communities. Green Brick Partners, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Plano, Texas.

