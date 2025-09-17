E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB Has $619,000 Stake in Dynatrace, Inc. $DT

E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB trimmed its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,781 shares during the period. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,318,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,527,000 after acquiring an additional 157,523 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 14.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,768,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,207 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 3.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,801,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,833,000 after acquiring an additional 230,967 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 79.4% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 6,987,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,477,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,895,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,794 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dynatrace

In related news, Director Lisa M. Campbell sold 1,013 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $50,417.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,367.24. This trade represents a 50.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel S. Yates sold 2,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.89, for a total transaction of $99,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 22,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,268.95. The trade was a 8.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,099 shares of company stock valued at $154,429. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dynatrace Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of DT stock opened at $47.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.91. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.30 and a 52 week high of $63.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.52 and a 200-day moving average of $50.46.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $477.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.39 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Monday, August 4th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.72.

Dynatrace Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Featured Articles

