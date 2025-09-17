E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB Purchases New Stake in Bentley Systems, Incorporated $BSY

E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 1,529.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 361.9% during the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 1,707.1% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 106.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. 44.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BSY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $64.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Raymond B. Bentley sold 122,114 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total value of $6,191,179.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 15,347,424 shares in the company, valued at $778,114,396.80. This trade represents a 0.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 150,000 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $8,331,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,859,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,347,021.58. The trade was a 3.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 311,983 shares of company stock worth $16,756,067 over the last three months. 20.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bentley Systems Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ BSY opened at $52.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 66.10, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.04. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $36.51 and a 52-week high of $59.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 28.41% and a net margin of 17.91%.The company had revenue of $364.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.51 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bentley Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 23rd. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is currently 35.44%.

Bentley Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.