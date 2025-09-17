E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB Purchases Shares of 8,213 Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $RYTM

E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB bought a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,000.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of RYTM stock opened at $95.51 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.70. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.90 and a 1 year high of $106.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.73 and a beta of 2.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RYTM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.09). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 117.13% and a negative return on equity of 1,831.43%. The business had revenue of $48.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.55) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 3,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $333,792.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 116,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,223,840. The trade was a 2.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Christopher Paul German sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 922 shares in the company, valued at $87,590. The trade was a 61.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 110,077 shares of company stock worth $9,360,077. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $76.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have given a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.57.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

