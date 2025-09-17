E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB Reduces Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. $DKS

E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB lessened its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,807 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 923 shares during the period. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DKS. Oder Investment Management LLC grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.0% in the first quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 5,258 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,740 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.9% in the first quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 1,279 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 54.1% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 188 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DKS shares. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $232.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.83.

Insider Transactions at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In related news, EVP Navdeep Gupta sold 13,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $3,000,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 74,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,749,900. This represents a 15.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elizabeth H. Baran sold 1,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.65, for a total value of $374,509.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 12,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,550,962.25. The trade was a 12.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,200 shares of company stock worth $14,462,923 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 32.55% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Shares of DKS opened at $222.48 on Wednesday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.37 and a 12 month high of $254.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $217.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.02.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The sporting goods retailer reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.08. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 36.54% and a net margin of 8.52%.The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. DICK’S Sporting Goods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.900-14.500 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a $1.2125 dividend. This represents a $4.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.87%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Featured Articles

