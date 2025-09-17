E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB Sells 1,200 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. $COO

E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB decreased its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COO. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,542 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $530,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,044 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,147 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 22,589 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on COO shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, August 28th. UBS Group raised shares of Cooper Companies to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $76.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.64.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Albert G. White III acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.39 per share, for a total transaction of $683,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 226,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,466,466.89. The trade was a 4.63% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian G. Andrews acquired 1,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.68 per share, with a total value of $100,162.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 22,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,504.88. This trade represents a 7.38% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 15,975 shares of company stock worth $1,079,566. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cooper Companies Trading Down 0.5%

NASDAQ COO opened at $65.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.19 and a 200 day moving average of $75.55. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.78 and a 1 year high of $112.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The medical device company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Cooper Companies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.100-1.140 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.080-4.120 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

