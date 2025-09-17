E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB Sells 3,800 Shares of Kimco Realty Corporation $KIM

E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB lessened its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 383,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,994,000 after acquiring an additional 111,496 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Kimco Realty in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $9,057,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 45.6% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 103,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KIM. Wall Street Zen raised Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Kimco Realty from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimco Realty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.85.

Shares of KIM opened at $22.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.16. Kimco Realty Corporation has a 12-month low of $17.93 and a 12-month high of $25.83. The stock has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 28.54%.The firm had revenue of $525.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Kimco Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.730-1.750 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corporation will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 120.48%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

