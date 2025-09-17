Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust (LON:RNEW) Stock Price Up 7.6% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC (LON:RNEW – Get Free Report) shot up 7.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.26 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.26 ($0.00). 10 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 285,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.24 ($0.00).

Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.24 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of £353,479.68, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.34.

Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC, an investment trust, engages in investing in renewable energy and sustainable infrastructure assets primarily in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.