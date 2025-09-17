Electronic Arts Inc. $EA Shares Acquired by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,291 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $10,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 56.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 208 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

EA opened at $172.08 on Wednesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.21 and a fifty-two week high of $180.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $163.74 and a 200-day moving average of $152.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $43.06 billion, a PE ratio of 43.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.05%.

EA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Roth Capital raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $175.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.12.

In other news, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.06, for a total transaction of $171,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 15,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,589,848.40. This trade represents a 6.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.05, for a total value of $855,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 52,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,961,822.65. This trade represents a 8.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,800 shares of company stock worth $4,967,210. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

