Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at Evercore ISI

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price points to a potential upside of 61.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ENTA. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Westpark Capital started coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enanta Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTA opened at $7.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.85 and a 200-day moving average of $6.78. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $13.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.84.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.40. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 141.98% and a negative return on equity of 89.02%. The business had revenue of $18.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.21 million. On average, research analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 50.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,346,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,435,000 after buying an additional 449,945 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 867,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,782,000 after acquiring an additional 17,613 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 857,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,482,000 after acquiring an additional 6,522 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 604,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after acquiring an additional 13,324 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 674.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 357,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 311,010 shares during the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its product pipeline comprises EDP-514, which is in phase 1b clinical development for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis B virus or HBV; EDP-938 and EDP-323, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; EDP-235, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of human coronaviruses; and Glecaprevir, which is in the market for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis C virus or HCV.

