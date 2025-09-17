Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) Short Interest Update

Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 20,930,000 shares, a decline of 41.0% from the August 15th total of 35,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enbridge

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in Enbridge by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 55,733 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 20,123 shares during the period. Strive Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth $456,000. State of Wyoming grew its stake in Enbridge by 126.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,880 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. 54.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research raised Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Argus boosted their target price on Enbridge from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, National Bankshares restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Enbridge Price Performance

ENB opened at $48.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.75. Enbridge has a 52-week low of $39.73 and a 52-week high of $49.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.47.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.56 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 10.11%.During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enbridge will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.6839 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.6%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 134.98%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

