Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Corning Q4 Earnings

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) – Zacks Research lifted their Q4 2026 earnings estimates for Corning in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 15th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the electronics maker will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.76. The consensus estimate for Corning’s current full-year earnings is $2.33 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Corning’s Q2 2027 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Corning from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 price target on Corning and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on Corning from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corning currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.75.

Corning Stock Performance

GLW opened at $78.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.79 and its 200-day moving average is $52.89. The stock has a market cap of $67.45 billion, a PE ratio of 83.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Corning has a twelve month low of $37.31 and a twelve month high of $78.81.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 5.77%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Corning has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.630-0.670 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Groupe la Francaise raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 2,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 27,043 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 5,746 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 7,973 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Corning

In other Corning news, CFO Edward A. Schlesinger sold 14,082 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $877,026.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 78,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,877,520.48. This trade represents a 15.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Paul O’day sold 14,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $927,854.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 35,743 shares in the company, valued at $2,228,933.48. This represents a 29.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 163,950 shares of company stock worth $10,449,192. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.15%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

