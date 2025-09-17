Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Raised to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $36.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $34.00. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.49% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EPRT. Barclays cut their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Mizuho cut their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.25.

EPRT stock opened at $29.39 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.67 and its 200-day moving average is $31.47. The company has a quick ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.08. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $27.44 and a twelve month high of $34.88.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $129.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.72 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 44.48% and a return on equity of 6.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Essential Properties Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.860-1.890 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 565,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,033,000 after acquiring an additional 284,502 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 673,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,488,000 after acquiring an additional 78,133 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 196.1% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 376,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,997,000 after acquiring an additional 37,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

