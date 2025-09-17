Evercore ISI Boosts Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Price Target to $72.00

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.27% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EQR. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Equity Residential from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen raised Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $80.50 target price on Equity Residential and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equity Residential has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.71.

Equity Residential Stock Down 0.9%

EQR stock opened at $64.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.93. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $59.41 and a twelve month high of $78.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.99. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 33.22%.The company had revenue of $768.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equity Residential has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.970-4.030 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.990-1.030 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Equity Residential by 51.6% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Equity Residential by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Equity Residential by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

