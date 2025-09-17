Evercore ISI Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Stock

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by Evercore ISI from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “in-line” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.34% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CPT. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $131.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.41.

Camden Property Trust Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $107.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.87, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.80. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $102.35 and a 1-year high of $127.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.19.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $396.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.24 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Camden Property Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.760-6.860 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.670-1.710 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,452,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $847,524,000 after acquiring an additional 147,684 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,961,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $332,432,000 after acquiring an additional 51,357 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,614,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,711,000 after acquiring an additional 91,752 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,375,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,645,000 after acquiring an additional 609,697 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,271,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,753,000 after acquiring an additional 192,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

