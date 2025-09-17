Evercore ISI Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Stock

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.13% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EL. Barclays lifted their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $63.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. HSBC upgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.55.

Estee Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of EL opened at $88.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.30. Estee Lauder Companies has a 1 year low of $48.37 and a 1 year high of $103.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.50.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Estee Lauder Companies had a negative net margin of 7.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Estee Lauder Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-2.100 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Estee Lauder Companies

In other news, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.65, for a total transaction of $339,288.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 15,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,418,650.35. This trade represents a 19.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Lande Rashida La sold 6,417 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.88, for a total value of $589,593.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Estee Lauder Companies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EL. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at $236,000. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH purchased a new position in Estee Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. Stance Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,546,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 258.7% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Stories

