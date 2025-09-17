Evercore ISI Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN) Stock

NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “in-line” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on NNN. Barclays lowered shares of NNN REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of NNN REIT from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on NNN REIT from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

Shares of NYSE NNN opened at $42.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.99. NNN REIT has a 52-week low of $35.80 and a 52-week high of $49.57.

NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. NNN REIT had a net margin of 43.90% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $226.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NNN REIT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.340-3.390 EPS. Research analysts predict that NNN REIT will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NNN. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in NNN REIT by 3,301.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 98,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 95,253 shares during the period. Goodman Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of NNN REIT by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 308,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,173,000 after acquiring an additional 9,755 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of NNN REIT by 11.4% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 384,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,401,000 after purchasing an additional 39,289 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NNN REIT by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NNN REIT by 49.1% in the first quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 18,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 6,130 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned 3,532 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 36.0 million square feet and a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.1 years.

