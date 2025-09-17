Evercore ISI Increases Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE) Price Target to $45.00

Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $43.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LINE. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Lineage from $64.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Lineage from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Lineage from $64.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Lineage from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas set a $42.00 target price on shares of Lineage in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.72.

Shares of NASDAQ LINE opened at $42.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.85 and a 200 day moving average of $47.55. The firm has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of -15.40 and a beta of -0.22. Lineage has a one year low of $38.83 and a one year high of $84.42.

Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Lineage had a negative net margin of 10.57% and a negative return on equity of 5.76%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Lineage will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lineage news, insider Sudarsan V. Thattai acquired 3,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.45 per share, for a total transaction of $151,249.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 7,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,878.35. This trade represents a 80.61% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Kevin Patrick Marchetti purchased 23,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.28 per share, with a total value of $995,271.20. Following the purchase, the chairman owned 62,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,016.44. This represents a 60.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 39,448 shares of company stock valued at $1,645,752. Insiders own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Lineage in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lineage by 172.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in Lineage during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Lineage by 132.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Lineage by 170.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter.

Lineage, Inc is the world’s largest global temperature-controlled warehouse REIT with a network of over 480 strategically located facilities totaling over 84.1 million square feet and 3.0 billion cubic feet of capacity across countries in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Coupling end-to-end supply chain solutions and technology, Lineage partners with some of the world’s largest food and beverage producers, retailers, and distributors to help increase distribution efficiency, advance sustainability, minimize supply chain waste, and, most importantly, feed the world.

