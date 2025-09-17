Evercore ISI Increases Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Price Target to $154.00

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $152.00 to $154.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “in-line” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.54% from the company’s previous close.

MAA has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $172.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $177.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $149.00 to $142.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $173.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.53.

NYSE:MAA opened at $139.32 on Monday. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1 year low of $137.32 and a 1 year high of $173.38. The stock has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.11.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $549.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.240 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 8.650-8.890 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter worth about $795,893,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter worth $150,966,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 461.9% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 721,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,777,000 after acquiring an additional 593,020 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 22,463.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 581,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,364,000 after purchasing an additional 578,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 38.3% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,695,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,188,000 after buying an additional 469,806 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

