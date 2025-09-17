Evercore ISI Increases Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Price Target to $80.00

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $77.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.58% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on VTR. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ventas from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ventas from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Ventas in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ventas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.27.

Ventas Price Performance

Shares of VTR opened at $68.04 on Monday. Ventas has a 12-month low of $56.68 and a 12-month high of $71.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a PE ratio of 158.23, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 3.61%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Ventas has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.410-3.46 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ventas will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Ventas

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 10,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $699,831.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,145,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,678,121. This represents a 0.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 29,691 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total transaction of $2,033,536.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 168,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,531,250.36. The trade was a 14.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 276,788 shares of company stock valued at $18,279,081. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ventas

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ventas by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,796,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,533,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854,751 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 9.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,347,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,224,203,000 after buying an additional 2,811,241 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ventas by 5.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,998,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,781,267,000 after buying an additional 1,388,678 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ventas by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,226,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $769,061,000 after buying an additional 574,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Ventas by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 7,889,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $542,506,000 after acquiring an additional 751,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

About Ventas

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

