Evercore ISI Issues Positive Forecast for EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Stock Price

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at Evercore ISI from $176.00 to $180.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “in-line” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.89% from the company’s current price.

EGP has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $215.00 target price on EastGroup Properties and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $183.00 to $182.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.25.

Shares of EastGroup Properties stock opened at $166.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $165.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.82. EastGroup Properties has a 1 year low of $137.67 and a 1 year high of $192.21.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.01. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $177.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. EastGroup Properties has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.220-2.300 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 8.890-9.030 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that EastGroup Properties will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1,035.7% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 387.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

