Evercore ISI Issues Positive Forecast for Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Stock Price

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “in-line” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s current price.

MAC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho upgraded Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Macerich from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Macerich in a research note on Friday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

Macerich Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE:MAC opened at $18.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.29, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Macerich has a one year low of $12.48 and a one year high of $22.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.39.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). Macerich had a negative net margin of 41.33% and a negative return on equity of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $249.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Macerich’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Macerich will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Macerich by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 12,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Macerich in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Macerich by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 134,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 16,182 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Macerich by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 854,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,013,000 after purchasing an additional 227,408 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Macerich by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 35,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 4,687 shares in the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Macerich

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich’s portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

