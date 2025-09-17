Evercore ISI Issues Positive Forecast for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Stock Price

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $31.00 to $32.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.83% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NSA. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. BNP Paribas raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. National Bankshares set a $33.00 target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley cut National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

NSA stock opened at $30.82 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.71 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1 year low of $28.02 and a 1 year high of $49.44.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $188.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.91 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 8.92%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. National Storage Affiliates Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.170-2.230 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSA. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 21,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 12,455 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 618,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,463,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $353,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $563,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

