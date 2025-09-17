Evercore ISI Issues Positive Forecast for W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Stock Price

W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “in-line” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.74% from the stock’s previous close.

WPC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on W.P. Carey from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised W.P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of W.P. Carey from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of W.P. Carey from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas set a $66.00 price objective on shares of W.P. Carey and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W.P. Carey has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.22.

W.P. Carey Stock Performance

Shares of WPC stock opened at $68.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.82. W.P. Carey has a one year low of $52.91 and a one year high of $69.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.07.

W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $430.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.99 million. W.P. Carey had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 4.00%. W.P. Carey's revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. W.P. Carey has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.870-4.950 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that W.P. Carey will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of W.P. Carey

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of W.P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.P. Carey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its stake in W.P. Carey by 100.8% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in W.P. Carey in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in W.P. Carey in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

About W.P. Carey

(Get Free Report)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

Featured Stories

