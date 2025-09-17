Evercore ISI Reaffirms “In-Line” Rating for Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG)

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “in-line” rating reiterated by analysts at Evercore ISI in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $187.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous target price of $183.00. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SPG. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Simon Property Group from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Friday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.69.

Simon Property Group Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $181.50 on Monday. Simon Property Group has a 1 year low of $136.34 and a 1 year high of $190.13. The firm has a market cap of $59.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $171.47 and a 200 day moving average of $164.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.01. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 72.38%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.450-12.650 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Larry C. Glasscock purchased 396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $159.29 per share, with a total value of $63,078.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 43,185 shares in the company, valued at $6,878,938.65. The trade was a 0.93% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Glyn Aeppel bought 234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $159.29 per share, for a total transaction of $37,273.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 19,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,035,589.53. This represents a 1.24% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 2,428 shares of company stock worth $387,271 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 13,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 7,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC grew its position in Simon Property Group by 13.6% in the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

