Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Price Target Raised to $147.00 at Evercore ISI

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at Evercore ISI from $146.00 to $147.00 in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “in-line” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on EXR. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $146.00 target price (down from $169.00) on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on Extra Space Storage from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Extra Space Storage from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.20.

Shares of EXR opened at $143.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Extra Space Storage has a 1 year low of $121.03 and a 1 year high of $184.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.39.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $841.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.43 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 29.51%.Extra Space Storage’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. Extra Space Storage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.050-8.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.35, for a total value of $1,127,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 27,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,098,541. This represents a 21.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXR. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 7.2% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 22,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1,376.5% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

