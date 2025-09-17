Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Receives $312.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $312.3333.

Several research firms have recently commented on FN. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $184.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $234.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th.

In related news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 9,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.52, for a total value of $3,134,723.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 46,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,165,828.48. This represents a 17.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.48, for a total transaction of $1,181,481.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,355,165.12. The trade was a 33.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 27,049 shares of company stock valued at $9,360,401 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FN. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Fabrinet by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Fabrinet by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Fabrinet by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 45,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,956,000 after acquiring an additional 11,873 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its position in Fabrinet by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in Fabrinet by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 3,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fabrinet stock opened at $355.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $325.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $258.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.70 and a beta of 1.08. Fabrinet has a one year low of $148.55 and a one year high of $380.01.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 18th. The technology company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $909.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.19 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. Fabrinet has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.750-2.900 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

