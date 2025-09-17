FedEx Corporation $FDX Shares Sold by Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lessened its position in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 12.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 557 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 22,457 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 7,978 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 136.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 34,697 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $7,887,000 after acquiring an additional 20,024 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 48,000 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $10,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 4,175 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.
FedEx Stock Performance
FedEx stock opened at $227.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.95. The company has a market cap of $53.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.15. FedEx Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $194.29 and a fifty-two week high of $308.53.
FedEx Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.36%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have commented on FDX shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 target price (down previously from $330.00) on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $269.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.46.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on FDX
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total transaction of $860,226.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 15,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,592.77. This trade represents a 18.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Brad Martin sold 2,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.75, for a total transaction of $513,235.25. Following the sale, the director owned 8,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,160,036.25. This represents a 19.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,343 shares of company stock worth $2,228,816. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
FedEx Profile
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than FedEx
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Is It Time to Trim Your Positions in These 2 AI Stocks?
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- These 3 Tech Stocks Just Supercharged Their Buybacks
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- 3 Dividend Stocks to Hold Through Market Volatility This Fall
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.