FedEx Corporation $FDX Shares Sold by Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lessened its position in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 12.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 557 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 22,457 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 7,978 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 136.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 34,697 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $7,887,000 after acquiring an additional 20,024 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 48,000 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $10,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 4,175 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Performance

FedEx stock opened at $227.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.95. The company has a market cap of $53.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.15. FedEx Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $194.29 and a fifty-two week high of $308.53.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The shipping service provider reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 16.34%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.41 earnings per share. FedEx has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.400-4.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on FDX shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 target price (down previously from $330.00) on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $269.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total transaction of $860,226.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 15,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,592.77. This trade represents a 18.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Brad Martin sold 2,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.75, for a total transaction of $513,235.25. Following the sale, the director owned 8,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,160,036.25. This represents a 19.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,343 shares of company stock worth $2,228,816. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Further Reading

