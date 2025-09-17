FedEx Corporation $FDX Stake Cut by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC cut its stake in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,716 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in FedEx by 2.6% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. SouthState Corp increased its position in FedEx by 3.5% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,431 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Benin Management CORP increased its position in FedEx by 0.3% in the first quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 16,198 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,949,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its position in FedEx by 6.0% in the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. increased its position in FedEx by 4.3% in the first quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FDX opened at $227.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. FedEx Corporation has a 1-year low of $194.29 and a 1-year high of $308.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.95.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 24th. The shipping service provider reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.09. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 4.65%.The firm had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.41 EPS. FedEx has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.400-4.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.36%.

In other FedEx news, Director Marvin R. Ellison sold 3,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total transaction of $855,353.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,176.80. This trade represents a 31.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total value of $860,226.90. Following the sale, the director owned 15,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,592.77. The trade was a 18.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,343 shares of company stock worth $2,228,816. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. BNP Paribas Exane raised FedEx from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Dbs Bank raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Susquehanna raised their price target on FedEx from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price target (down from $330.00) on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.46.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

