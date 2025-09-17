Ferguson (NYSE:FERG) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Ferguson plc (NYSE:FERG – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $214.53, but opened at $235.20. Ferguson shares last traded at $230.99, with a volume of 855,122 shares.

The company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.48. Ferguson had a return on equity of 34.02% and a net margin of 5.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FERG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ferguson to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Zacks Research upgraded Ferguson to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Ferguson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Ferguson Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $45.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.63.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson Enterprises Inc distributes plumbing and heating products in North America. The company provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, and fabrication, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) to residential and non-residential customers.

