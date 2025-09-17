Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Buys 1,288 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 304,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total transaction of $960,666,409.97. Following the transaction, the insider owned 897,722,088 shares in the company, valued at $201,816,902,603.28. This trade represents a 0.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,097,911 shares of company stock worth $5,676,032,574. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $235.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.30.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $234.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.30. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.38 and a 12 month high of $242.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

