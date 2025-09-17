Financial Contrast: Invizyne Technologies (NASDAQ:IZTC) & AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM)

Invizyne Technologies (NASDAQ:IZTC – Get Free Report) and AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.0% of AIM ImmunoTech shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of AIM ImmunoTech shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Invizyne Technologies and AIM ImmunoTech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Invizyne Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00 AIM ImmunoTech 0 0 1 1 3.50

Earnings & Valuation

AIM ImmunoTech has a consensus price target of $275.00, indicating a potential upside of 10,944.18%. Given AIM ImmunoTech’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AIM ImmunoTech is more favorable than Invizyne Technologies.

This table compares Invizyne Technologies and AIM ImmunoTech”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invizyne Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A AIM ImmunoTech $121,000.00 55.75 -$28.96 million ($24.68) -0.10

Invizyne Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AIM ImmunoTech.

Profitability

This table compares Invizyne Technologies and AIM ImmunoTech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invizyne Technologies N/A N/A N/A AIM ImmunoTech -12,594.21% -421.73% -147.54%

Summary

AIM ImmunoTech beats Invizyne Technologies on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Invizyne Technologies

Invizyne Technologies Inc. is a cell-free enzyme-based biomanufacturing technology company. It redefining biomanufacturing by leveraging cell-free, multi-step, enzyme-based systems to efficiently transform natural or renewable resources into highly sought after biochemicals. Invizyne Technologies Inc. is based in Monrovia, CA.

About AIM ImmunoTech

AIM ImmunoTech Inc., an immuno-pharma company, focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, viral diseases, and immune-deficiency disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Ampligen, a drug of macromolecular ribonucleic acid molecules for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS). It is also developing Ampligen for the treatment of pancreatic, renal cell carcinoma, malignant melanoma, non-small cell lung, ovarian, breast, colorectal, and prostate cancers, as well as for myalgic encephalomyelitis, Hepatitis B, HIV, COVID-19, and post-COVID conditions. In addition, the company provides Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat human papilloma viruses, and genital warts, a sexually transmitted disease. AIM ImmunoTech Inc. has agreements with Amarex Clinical Research LLC; University of Cagliari Dipartimento di Scienze della Vita e dell'Ambiente; Jubilant HollisterStier; Sterling Pharma Solutions; Erasmus University Medical Center Rotterdam; Azenova, LLC; and Alcami Corporation. The company was formerly known as Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to AIM ImmunoTech Inc. in August 2019. AIM ImmunoTech Inc. was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Ocala, Florida.

