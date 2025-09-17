Financial Contrast: Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) & Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI)

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) and Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.9% of Natera shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.9% of Oncology Institute shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Natera shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of Oncology Institute shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Natera and Oncology Institute, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Natera 0 0 17 1 3.06 Oncology Institute 0 0 2 1 3.33

Volatility and Risk

Natera currently has a consensus price target of $194.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.85%. Oncology Institute has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 133.33%. Given Oncology Institute’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Oncology Institute is more favorable than Natera.

Natera has a beta of 1.68, meaning that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oncology Institute has a beta of 0.1, meaning that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Natera and Oncology Institute”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Natera $1.70 billion 14.16 -$190.43 million ($1.91) -91.63 Oncology Institute $393.41 million 0.71 -$64.66 million ($0.68) -4.41

Oncology Institute has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Natera. Natera is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oncology Institute, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Natera and Oncology Institute’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natera -12.89% -22.22% -15.03% Oncology Institute -14.26% -1,527.21% -34.25%

Summary

Natera beats Oncology Institute on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Natera

Natera, Inc., a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born. The company also provides Signatera, a ctDNA blood test for molecular residual disease assessment and surveillance of disease recurrence in patients previously diagnosed with cancer; Altera, a tissue based comprehensive genomic profiling test; Prospera to assess active rejection in patients who have undergone kidney, heart, and lung transplantation; and Renasight, a kidney gene panel test. In addition, it offers Constellation, a cloud-based software product that enables laboratory customers to gain access through the cloud to the company's algorithms and bioinformatics to validate and launch tests. The company offers products through its direct sales force, as well as through a network of laboratory and distribution partners. It has a partnership agreement with BGI Genomics Co., Ltd. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize NGS-based genetic testing assays; and Foundation Medicine, Inc. to develop and commercialize personalized circulating tumor DNA monitoring assays. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Oncology Institute

The Oncology Institute, Inc., an oncology company, provides various medical oncology services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Dispensary, Patient Services, and Clinical Trials & Other. It offers physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial, radiation, outpatient blood product transfusion, and patient support services, as well as educational seminars, support groups, and counseling services. The company also provides managing clinical trials, palliative care programs, stem cell transplants services, and other care delivery models associated with non-community-based academic and tertiary care settings; and conducts clinical trials for a range of pharmaceutical and medical device companies. It serves adult and senior cancer patients. The company has a strategic collaboration with Healthly Forge to offer cancer care services to patients in Southern California. The Oncology Institute, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cerritos, California.

