Financial Review: Quaker Houghton (NYSE:KWR) & Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT)

Quaker Houghton (NYSE:KWR) and Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Quaker Houghton and Ecovyst’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quaker Houghton -0.39% 8.35% 4.25% Ecovyst -1.91% 7.69% 3.00%

Risk and Volatility

Quaker Houghton has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ecovyst has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quaker Houghton 0 1 3 0 2.75 Ecovyst 0 0 3 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Quaker Houghton and Ecovyst, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Quaker Houghton presently has a consensus price target of $150.75, suggesting a potential upside of 7.44%. Ecovyst has a consensus price target of $11.67, suggesting a potential upside of 29.63%. Given Ecovyst’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ecovyst is more favorable than Quaker Houghton.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.5% of Quaker Houghton shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.7% of Ecovyst shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Quaker Houghton shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Ecovyst shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Quaker Houghton and Ecovyst”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quaker Houghton $1.84 billion 1.33 $116.64 million ($0.43) -326.30 Ecovyst $704.50 million 1.46 -$6.65 million ($0.12) -75.00

Quaker Houghton has higher revenue and earnings than Ecovyst. Quaker Houghton is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ecovyst, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ecovyst beats Quaker Houghton on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quaker Houghton

Quaker Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets various formulated specialty chemical products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die-cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals. The company also provides chemical management services. It serves steel, aluminum, automotive, aerospace, offshore, container, mining, and metalworking companies. The company was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.

About Ecovyst

Ecovyst Inc. offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Advanced Materials & Catalysts. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications. The Advanced Materials & Catalysts segment offers advanced materials and specialty catalyst products and process solutions to producers and licensors of polyethylene and advanced silicas. This segment also supplies specialty zeolites and zeolite-based catalysts to customers for refining of oil primarily hydrocracking catalyst and dewaxing, sustainable fuels, and emission control systems for both on-road and non-road diesel engines. The company was formerly known as PQ Group Holdings Inc. and changed its name to Ecovyst Inc. in August 2021. Ecovyst Inc. was founded in 1831 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

