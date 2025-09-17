Financial Review: Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) versus BlastGard International (OTCMKTS:HCGS)

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) and BlastGard International (OTCMKTS:HCGS – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Tetra Tech and BlastGard International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tetra Tech 3.94% 24.70% 9.99% BlastGard International N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tetra Tech and BlastGard International”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tetra Tech $5.20 billion 1.84 $333.38 million $0.80 45.59 BlastGard International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Tetra Tech has higher revenue and earnings than BlastGard International.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.9% of Tetra Tech shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Tetra Tech shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of BlastGard International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Tetra Tech has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BlastGard International has a beta of -4.1, suggesting that its share price is 510% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Tetra Tech and BlastGard International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tetra Tech 0 2 2 0 2.50 BlastGard International 0 0 0 0 0.00

Tetra Tech presently has a consensus target price of $41.67, suggesting a potential upside of 14.25%. Given Tetra Tech’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Tetra Tech is more favorable than BlastGard International.

Summary

Tetra Tech beats BlastGard International on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc. provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services. This segment serves federal, state, and local governments; and development agencies in water resources analysis and water management, environmental monitoring, data analytics, government consulting, waste management, and a range of civil infrastructure master planning and engineering design markets. The CIG segment provides early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, feasibility studies and assessments, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and environmental remediation and reconstruction services, and industrial water treatment services. This segment serves natural resources, energy, and utilities markets, as well as sustainable infrastructure master planning and engineering design for facilities, transportation, and local development projects. Tetra Tech, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

About BlastGard International

HighCom Global Security, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes security products and personal protective gears in the United States and internationally. The company offers ballistic helmets, hard armor plates, soft armor vests, and ballistic shields. It also provides BlastWrap, a blast mitigation technology that contains explosions and suppresses resulting flash fires. The company was formerly known as BlastGard International, Inc. and changed its name to HighCom Global Security, Inc. in June 2017. HighCom Global Security, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Columbus, Ohio.

