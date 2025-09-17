Financial Review: Uni-Pixel (OTCMKTS:UNXLQ) versus Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED)

Uni-Pixel (OTCMKTS:UNXLQ – Get Free Report) and Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Uni-Pixel and Universal Display, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Uni-Pixel 0 0 0 0 0.00 Universal Display 0 3 5 0 2.63

Universal Display has a consensus target price of $190.43, suggesting a potential upside of 39.02%. Given Universal Display’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Universal Display is more favorable than Uni-Pixel.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Uni-Pixel N/A N/A N/A Universal Display 36.95% 15.82% 13.99%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Uni-Pixel and Universal Display’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

78.2% of Universal Display shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Uni-Pixel shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Universal Display shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Uni-Pixel and Universal Display”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Uni-Pixel N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Universal Display $647.68 million 10.05 $222.08 million $5.12 26.75

Universal Display has higher revenue and earnings than Uni-Pixel.

Summary

Universal Display beats Uni-Pixel on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Uni-Pixel

Uni-Pixel, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets micro-structured polymer film materials and related technologies for the display, flexible electronics, and automotive industries in the United States. The company markets its touch screen films as sub-components of a touch sensor module under the XTouch brand; and hard coat resin and optical films under the Diamond Guard brand. Uni-Pixel, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California. On February 21, 2018, the voluntary petition of Uni-Pixel, Inc. for reorganization under Chapter 11 was converted to Chapter 7. It had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on August 30, 2017.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand. It is also involved in the research, development, and commercialization of other OLED device and manufacturing technologies, including FOLED that are flexible OLEDs for the fabrication of OLEDs on flexible substrates; and OVJP, an organic vapor jet printing technology. In addition, the company provides technology development and support services, including third-party collaboration and support to third parties for the commercialization of their OLED products; and contract research services in the areas of chemical synthesis research, development, and commercialization for non-OLED applications, as well as engages in the intellectual property and technology licensing activities. Universal Display Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

