Financial Survey: Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) & Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC)

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) and Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Denali Therapeutics and Celcuity, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Denali Therapeutics 0 1 13 3 3.12 Celcuity 0 0 4 0 3.00

Denali Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $33.50, suggesting a potential upside of 152.64%. Celcuity has a consensus target price of $56.50, suggesting a potential upside of 6.46%. Given Denali Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Denali Therapeutics is more favorable than Celcuity.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Denali Therapeutics N/A -40.79% -36.39% Celcuity N/A -150.07% -64.67%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Denali Therapeutics and Celcuity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Denali Therapeutics and Celcuity”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Denali Therapeutics $330.53 million 5.87 -$422.77 million ($2.80) -4.74 Celcuity N/A N/A -$111.78 million ($3.45) -15.38

Celcuity has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Denali Therapeutics. Celcuity is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Denali Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.9% of Denali Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.3% of Celcuity shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.5% of Denali Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.8% of Celcuity shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Denali Therapeutics has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Celcuity has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Denali Therapeutics beats Celcuity on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company’s transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2. Its brain-penetrant small molecule programs comprise BIIB122/DNL151 LRRK2 inhibitor program for Parkinson’s disease; SAR443820/DNL788 RIPK1 inhibitor program for CNS disease; DNL343 eIF2B Activator program for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and SAR443122/DNL758 RIPK1 inhibitor program for peripheral inflammatory diseases. It also provides early stage program include TAK-594/DNL593 program for FTD-GRN; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA, a Sanfilippo Syndrome A; DNL622 for MPS I which is Hurler syndrome; Antibody Transport Vehicle Amyloid beta program; Oligonucleotide Transport Vehicle platform, a novel class of biotherapeutics to address the root cause of diseases through modulation of gene expression; and other TV-enabled discovery programs. The company has collaboration agreements with Biogen MA Inc. and Biogen International GmbH; Genzyme Corporation; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; F-star Gamma Limited, F-star Biotechnologische Forschungs-und Entwicklungsges m.b.H, and F-star Biotechnology Limited; and Genentech, Inc. The company was formerly known as SPR Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Denali Therapeutics Inc. in March 2015. Denali Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Celcuity

Celcuity Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted therapies for the treatment of various solid tumors in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment. Its drug candidate includes Gedatolisib, which selectively targets various class I isoforms of PI3K and mammalian target of rapamycin and focus on the treatment of patients with hormone receptor positive, HER2-negative, advanced or metastatic breast cancer, and metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer. It had a license agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development and commercialization rights to Gedatolisib. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

