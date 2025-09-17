First Financial Bank Trust Division Boosts Stake in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,671 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 83,632 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $13,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 137,174 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $21,672,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 108,490 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $17,140,000 after purchasing an additional 7,798 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 589.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS now owns 319,224 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $50,434,000 after purchasing an additional 272,931 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $174.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 49.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.40. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $184.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. DA Davidson raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $195.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Arete Research raised shares of NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.83.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 18,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $3,096,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 368,887 shares in the company, valued at $63,448,564. This trade represents a 4.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 28,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.58, for a total transaction of $4,972,240.00. Following the sale, the director owned 143,410 shares in the company, valued at $25,466,747.80. This represents a 16.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,975,304 shares of company stock valued at $665,001,763 over the last quarter. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

