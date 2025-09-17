First Financial Bank Trust Division Trims Position in Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

First Financial Bank Trust Division trimmed its stake in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,831 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 2.9% of First Financial Bank Trust Division’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $32,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Microsoft by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 52,353 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Private Client Services LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 7,849 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 88,611 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $44,076,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. AdviceOne Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 8.0% during the first quarter. AdviceOne Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter worth $103,760,000. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 149,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.78, for a total transaction of $75,315,699.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 790,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,206,272.56. This trade represents a 15.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 4,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.32, for a total transaction of $2,557,502.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 39,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,624,012.52. This trade represents a 11.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT opened at $509.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $511.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $455.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Microsoft Corporation has a 52-week low of $344.79 and a 52-week high of $555.45.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $76.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.79 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.15% and a return on equity of 32.44%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. Microsoft has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 24.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 target price (up from $600.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $612.54.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Microsoft

Microsoft Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.