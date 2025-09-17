First Financial Corporation Indiana $THFF Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Corporation Indiana (NASDAQ:THFF – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,909 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in First Financial Corporation Indiana were worth $4,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THFF. US Bancorp DE increased its position in First Financial Corporation Indiana by 167.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Corporation Indiana in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Corporation Indiana in the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of First Financial Corporation Indiana by 33.5% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of First Financial Corporation Indiana by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 72.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Financial Corporation Indiana Stock Down 1.3%

First Financial Corporation Indiana stock opened at $57.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $677.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.48. First Financial Corporation Indiana has a 52 week low of $40.57 and a 52 week high of $60.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

First Financial Corporation Indiana ( NASDAQ:THFF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. First Financial Corporation Indiana had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 18.44%.The firm had revenue of $63.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.28 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Financial Corporation Indiana will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on THFF shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded First Financial Corporation Indiana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. Raymond James Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of First Financial Corporation Indiana in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on First Financial Corporation Indiana from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.67.

About First Financial Corporation Indiana

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. It also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

