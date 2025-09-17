First Hawaiian Bank Acquires 344 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF $VV

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for 2.3% of First Hawaiian Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $17,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MY Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. MY Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Clune & Associates LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Clune & Associates LTD. now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of VV opened at $305.03 on Wednesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $221.40 and a twelve month high of $305.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $294.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.