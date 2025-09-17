First Hawaiian Bank Grows Position in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,357 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Edge Capital LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 0.6% in the first quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 20.8% in the first quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 0.9% in the first quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. DMC Group LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.2% in the first quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Fidato Wealth LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 2.4% during the first quarter. Fidato Wealth LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on IBM shares. Erste Group Bank lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $275.00.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE:IBM opened at $257.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1 year low of $203.51 and a 1 year high of $296.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $256.99. The company has a market cap of $239.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.79, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.71.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 9.11%.The business had revenue of $16.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Stories

