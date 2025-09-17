First Hawaiian Bank Sells 733 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF $IJK

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 733 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $3,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 8,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 57.5% in the first quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAGStone Capital Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 16,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK opened at $96.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $71.69 and a 1 year high of $100.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.57.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.