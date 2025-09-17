First National Bank Sioux Falls Has $3.61 Million Position in Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

First National Bank Sioux Falls cut its holdings in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,264 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,577 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 1.3% of First National Bank Sioux Falls’ portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Client Services LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 7,849 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,904,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. raised its position in Microsoft by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 88,611 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $44,076,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. AdviceOne Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. AdviceOne Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs bought a new position in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at $103,760,000. Finally, Rainier Family Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Rainier Family Wealth Inc. now owns 19,369 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,271,000 after buying an additional 6,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 149,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.78, for a total transaction of $75,315,699.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 790,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,206,272.56. This represents a 15.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 4,850 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.32, for a total transaction of $2,557,502.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 39,111 shares in the company, valued at $20,624,012.52. This trade represents a 11.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Microsoft from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $585.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective (up from $600.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $612.54.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Microsoft

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $509.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Microsoft Corporation has a 52 week low of $344.79 and a 52 week high of $555.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $511.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $455.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.04.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $76.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.79 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.15% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. Microsoft has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.34%.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.