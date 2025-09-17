First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCA) Trading 0.1% Higher – Time to Buy?

First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCAGet Free Report)’s share price rose 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.89 and last traded at $28.89. Approximately 9,407 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 9,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.86.

The stock has a market cap of $52.00 million, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.75 and a 200 day moving average of $23.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were given a $0.3431 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter worth $813,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth $1,265,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter worth $2,673,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter worth $3,046,000.

The First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (FCA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX China index. The fund tracks the Defined China Index. The alpha-seeking index employs a quantitative methodology to select stocks based on both value and growth factors. FCA was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

