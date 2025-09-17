First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCA) Trading 0.1% Higher – Time to Buy?

First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCA – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.89 and last traded at $28.89. Approximately 9,407 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 9,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.86.

First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 0.1%

The stock has a market cap of $52.00 million, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.75 and a 200 day moving average of $23.49.

First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were given a $0.3431 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter worth $813,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth $1,265,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter worth $2,673,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter worth $3,046,000.

The First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (FCA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX China index. The fund tracks the Defined China Index. The alpha-seeking index employs a quantitative methodology to select stocks based on both value and growth factors. FCA was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

