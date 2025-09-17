First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP) Trading Down 0.2% – Time to Sell?

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP – Get Free Report) fell 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $50.76 and last traded at $50.92. 13,423 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 35,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.04.
First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $315.70 million, a PE ratio of -77.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.68.
First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.9551 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th. This is a positive change from First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.5%. First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund’s payout ratio is presently -246.97%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund
The First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (FEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Europe index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 200 companies selected from the S&P Europe BMI based on the S&P’s AlphaDex selection methodology. FEP was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Is It Time to Trim Your Positions in These 2 AI Stocks?
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- These 3 Tech Stocks Just Supercharged Their Buybacks
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- 3 Dividend Stocks to Hold Through Market Volatility This Fall
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.