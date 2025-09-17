First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP) Trading Down 0.2% – Time to Sell?

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP – Get Free Report) fell 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $50.76 and last traded at $50.92. 13,423 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 35,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.04.

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $315.70 million, a PE ratio of -77.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.68.

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.9551 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th. This is a positive change from First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.5%. First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund’s payout ratio is presently -246.97%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 199.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (FEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Europe index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 200 companies selected from the S&P Europe BMI based on the S&P’s AlphaDex selection methodology. FEP was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

