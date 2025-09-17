FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:MBSD) Short Interest Up 36.0% in August

FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:MBSD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 6,800 shares, an increase of 36.0% from the August 15th total of 5,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.
FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund Trading Down 0.1%
FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund stock opened at $20.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.56. FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $19.99 and a fifty-two week high of $21.24.
FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0659 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd.
Institutional Trading of FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund
About FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund
The FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund (MBSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of agency-backed mortgage-backed securities that aims for 3.25-4.25 years of effective duration. The index uses a proprietary weighting scheme.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Is It Time to Trim Your Positions in These 2 AI Stocks?
- Stock Average Calculator
- These 3 Tech Stocks Just Supercharged Their Buybacks
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- 3 Dividend Stocks to Hold Through Market Volatility This Fall
Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.