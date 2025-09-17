FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:MBSD) Short Interest Up 36.0% in August

FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:MBSD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 6,800 shares, an increase of 36.0% from the August 15th total of 5,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund Trading Down 0.1%

FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund stock opened at $20.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.56. FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $19.99 and a fifty-two week high of $21.24.

FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0659 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd.

Institutional Trading of FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund

About FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBSD. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund in the first quarter worth about $3,139,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund by 306.8% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 93,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 70,389 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund by 17.2% in the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 309,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,386,000 after buying an additional 45,499 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 83,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after buying an additional 37,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund by 11.1% in the first quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 330,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,828,000 after buying an additional 33,009 shares during the last quarter.

The FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund (MBSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of agency-backed mortgage-backed securities that aims for 3.25-4.25 years of effective duration. The index uses a proprietary weighting scheme.

